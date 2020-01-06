A list of Aussie celebrities and sportspeople pledging big donations to bushfire relief efforts

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donated to bushfire relief efforts (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Actors, musicians and sports stars have announced ways they are supporting Australia’s bushfire relief efforts.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber’s fundraising efforts on Facebook for the NSW Rural Fire Service has raised more than $30 million.

Other stars such as Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Dami Im, Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios have all mentioned ways they are supporting bushfire victims.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Celebrities and sports stars are chipping in to support the bushfire appeal.

The bushfires burning across New South Wales and Victoria have garnered international attention, with actors, sports stars and musicians calling attention to them social media and in some cases, pledging to support them.

Aussie comedian Celeste Barber raised more than $30 million through her facebook donations page.

Celeste is raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund, a charity which helps people in remote and regional areas and victims of disasters.

At the time of writing, Facebook noted that more than 830,000 people donated to Celeste’s appeal. The fundraising page now has a goal to reach $35 million.

Aussie power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban said on Instagram they are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services and posted links to the respective websites:

Russell Crowe also showed his support, handing over 19 cheques worth $105,000 to RFS Captain John Lardner.

Singer Dami Im, winner of The X-Factor season five and a former Eurovision contestant, also took to Insta to share that she and her husband Noah donated $10,000 to the Australian Red Cross.

Aussie actor Dacre Montgomery, known for his role as Billy on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” set up a Go Fund Me page on behalf of the Australian Red Cross.

Sports stars have also pledged their support for the bushfire appeal.

On New Year’s Day, Nick Kyrgios called on Tennis Australia via Twitter to do an exhibition match before the upcoming Australian Open this month, to raise funds for bushfire victims. The following day, Kyrgios tweeted that he would donate $200 per ace he serves across all events he plays during the summer.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

A number of other tennis players joined in to donate money per ace, including Samantha Stosur and Alex De Minaur.

Tennis Australia later followed through with the exhibition match and said it will be held at Rod Laver Arena on January 15 to raise funds for the bushfire relief efforts.

“It is heartbreaking to see the devastation the bushfires are wreaking across the country and to see so many people and communities suffering,” Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said in a statement.

“The Aces for Bushfire Relief initiative gives the tennis community the opportunity to galvanise our sport to support and raise much needed funds to help those who are most in need.”

World number 1 women’s tennis player Ash Barty said she would donate all of her prize money from the Brisbane International tennis tournament to the Red Cross’s bushfire appeal. If she wins the competition, prize money amounts to $383,000.

Barty’s announcement comes after she donated more than $30,000 last year to the RSPCA to support wildlife affected by the bushfires.

“There have been really great initiatives from cricketers, tennis players, golfers, soccer players all over the country trying to help out,” Barty said on Sunday, according to Brisbane International.

“We have come to the decision any of my prize money here in Brisbane will be donated to the (Australian) Red Cross to go towards the families and homes affected.”

NBL basketballer LaMelo Ball, from the Illawarra Hawks, said he would donate a month’s worth of his salary to help victims.

“It’s sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia,” Ball said in a statement.

“People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out.

International celebrities have also announced their support for bushfire relief efforts. Singer Pink pledged to donate $500,000 to local fire services.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres also posted about her donation and encouraged others to help.

It’s almost impossible to understand the size and destruction of the fires in Australia. Here are three organizations I’ve already donated to. I hope you’ll donate, too. @NSWRFS @RedCrossAU @WIRES_NSW — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2020

Read more: Here are 8 ways you can donate money to Australia’s bushfire relief effort

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.