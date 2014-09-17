Aussie Boomer Joe Ingles Has Reportedly Signed With The Los Angeles Clippers

Photo: Shaun Botterill/ Getty

Australian basketballer Joe Ingles could be heading to the NBA after reportedly signing a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN reports.

Ingles is believed to have been scouted during a breakout tournament at the 2012 London Olympics and has since received interest from several teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.

Ingles told News Ltd yesterday “I’m 99 per cent sure I’ll be (in the NBA). I won’t be on a guaranteed contract and will be trying to make the team. But that in itself is motivation for me to go in and work.”

The LA Clippers are arguably the NBA’s hottest team, at least off the field. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer bought them last month for $2bn after the league took it out of the hands of former owner Donald Sterling amid claims of racism.

Here’s Ingles working his magic against Lithuania in the FIBA Basketball World Cup earlier in the month.

The Boomers bombed out of the World Cup, falling one point short of the semi final after Turkey made a dramatic comeback from 64-59 behind with just 62 seconds left on the clock.

Now watch: VIDEO: Watch Team USA React To New Zealand Tall Blacks Performing The Haka

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.