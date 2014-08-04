Aussie Athlete Celebrates Birthday By Doing The Locomotive On Stage At Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

Clive Rose/Getty Images

If you managed to catch the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony earlier this morning you may have witnessed the brazen dance moves of Australian steeplechase runner Genevieve LaCaze.

The Australian athlete rushed the stage during Kylie Minogue’s feather-laden performance, getting jiggy with the pop star’s back-up dancers before security decided to remove her.

Catch our chat with @GenGen_LaCaze after she stage bombed the #Glasgow2014 Closing Ceremony at 930am EST #Ch513 pic.twitter.com/3U7NL8Cwzw — FOX SPORTS News (@FOXSportsNews) August 3, 2014

The Gold Coast local was celebrating her 24th birthday.

Another Australian pop sensation, Jessica Mauboy, attempted to advocate anticipation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games – to be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland – however, her efforts came across as somewhat educational rather than entertaining.

@Fat4Now bad. Rubbish. Embarrassing. One massive tourist advert for the gold coast 2018 — Nikki Crossley (@nikkicrossley) August 3, 2014

Surfer Mick Fanning couldn’t do much better, according to the Twitterverse.

@thegoosechase thoughts on the commonwealth games wheeling out Mick Fanning to endorse Gold Coast 2018? Not a gifted public speaker. — Alex Burd (@alexburd) August 3, 2014

