Aussie Athlete Celebrates Birthday By Doing The Locomotive On Stage At Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

Peter Terlato
Clive Rose/Getty Images

If you managed to catch the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony earlier this morning you may have witnessed the brazen dance moves of Australian steeplechase runner Genevieve LaCaze.

The Australian athlete rushed the stage during Kylie Minogue’s feather-laden performance, getting jiggy with the pop star’s back-up dancers before security decided to remove her.

The Gold Coast local was celebrating her 24th birthday.

Another Australian pop sensation, Jessica Mauboy, attempted to advocate anticipation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games – to be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland – however, her efforts came across as somewhat educational rather than entertaining.

Surfer Mick Fanning couldn’t do much better, according to the Twitterverse.

