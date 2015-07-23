Aussie and Kiwi tech startups will get the chance to pitch their ideas to global VC funds and industry leaders

Pitching. Photo: Getty Images

The TCS Co-Innovation Network (COIN) is again looking for emerging Australian and New Zealand companies to battle it out for the opportunity to pitch to international venture capital funds.

There are just eight spots in the final to present business tech solutions geared towards areas such as artificial intelligence, analytics, big data, cloud, cybersecurity, Internet of Things and social media.

The winning pitch will receive membership to the TCS COIN program, a fully-paid trip to TCS’ Silicon Valley Customer Collaboration Centre and complimentary commercialisation and strategic fundraising advice from Pottinger, a specialist in mergers and acquisitions, transactions and capital management.

This is the second TCS COIN Forum to be held in Australia. Past participants include startups Clarinox, Netpage, Yellowfin and Blink Mobile.

Interested startups from Australia and New Zealand can send their submissions via email, with entries closing Monday, 27 July.

