This Haunting Drone Footage Shows An Empty Auschwitz 70 Years After The Camp Was Liberated

The BBC on Tuesday flew a drone over Auschwitz — 70 years after it was liberated by Soviet troops.

The haunting video shows the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp as it stands today and the drone footage is now the most-watched video on BBC News YouTube channel ever.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now maintained as a World Heritage Site, Auschwitz hosts thousands of tourists and survivors every year, yet in the video, the site is empty.

Over one million people, the majority of them Jews, perished in the camp between 1940, when it was built, and 1945, when it was finally liberated.

Auschwitz was the largest concentration camp established by the Germans during World War II.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.