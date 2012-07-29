'Dark Knight' Shooting Survivor Whose 6-Year-Old Daughter Was Killed Suffers Miscarriage

Veronic Moser, 6, died in the shooting

Photo: ApocalypsePlough/YouTube

The mother of a 6-year-old girl killed during the July 20 shooting rampage in Aurora, Colo. has suffered a miscarriage because of injuries from that night.Ashley Moser, 25, was shot in the stomach and neck the night a 24-year-old PhD student allegedly opened fire on a crowd of movie goers at the premiere of “Dark Knight Rises,” Reuters reported Sunday.



“Tragically, the extreme trauma she sustained also caused a miscarriage,” the Moser family said in a statement quoted by Reuters. “Her lifetime of care will be a long road.”

