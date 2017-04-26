US

Uber wants to carry you around in a flying car -- here's what it could look like

Matthew Stuart

Uber just showed off their plans for on-demand flying cars capable of vertical take-offs and landings. The company is partnering with Aurora Flight Sciences, Pipistrel Aircraft, Embraer, Mooney, and Bell Helicopter to design the aircraft. This concept was designed by Aurora.

Uber wants to debut flights at the push of a button in 2020.

