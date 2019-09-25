Family members of the Aurora movie-theatre shooting victims expressed concerns about 'Joker' in a letter to Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. ‘Joker’

Some family members of the victims of the 2012 Aurora, Colorado mass shooting – in which 12 people were killed and 70 more were injured at a movie theatre during a midnight screening of the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” – are reportedly sending a letter to Warner Bros. to express concerns over its upcoming movie, “Joker,” an origin story about Batman’s famous foe.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Parker obtained a copy of the letter, which is signed by five family members of those killed during the massacre. It urges the studio to “donate to groups that aid victims of gun violence,” according to THR.

The letter doesn’t ask for a boycott of the movie or for its release to be cancelled, according to THR, but asks Warner Bros. to use its “political clout and leverage in Congress to actively lobby for gun reform.”

In a statement, Warner Bros. said that neither the character or the movie are “an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind.”

The full statement is below:

“Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies. Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic. At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issures. Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers, or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.”

The Aurora shooter, James Holmes, was compared to the Joker because he had bright-orange, dyed hair. Reports indicated that he called himself “The Joker” while being arrested, but The Denver Post debunked this. Holmes is serving life in prison.

The Cinemark movie theatre where the shooting took place, Century Aurora and XD, will not be showing “Joker,” according to THR. Advanced tickets or showtimes for the movie are not currently available at the theatre’s website or at ticket service Fandango.

A theatre employee told THR that “advance ticket purchases were not available because the film will not be shown at the venue.”

“My worry is that one person who may be out there – and who knows if it is just one – who is on the edge, who is wanting to be a mass shooter, may be encouraged by this movie,” Sandy Phillips (no relation to the director), whose 24-year-old daughter Jessica Ghawi was among those killed, told THR.

Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the movie’s title character, walked out of an interview recently with The Telegraph’s film critic Robbie Collin. In Collin’s story, published on Sunday, he described the character as “an unstable, self-pitying loner with a mass-shooter mindset.” He asked Phoenix whether he was worried the movie could inspire people who identify with it. Phoenix eventually came back to the interview and Collin wrote that Phoenix was panicked because he hadn’t been asked the question before.

“Joker” has been praised by movie critics ahead of its release on October 4, but reviews have also noted its graphic violence. Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio called it “an ultra-violent drama that takes heavy influence from movies like Martin Scorsese’s ‘The King of Comedy’ and ‘Taxi Driver.'”

Nevertheless, the movie is expected to be a box-office hit in early projections. Boxoffice Pro is estimating the movie to make $US103 million domestically in its opening weekend, which would blow past the October box-office record set by last year’s “Venom” with $US80 million.

