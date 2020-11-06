Aurora Cannabis soars 27% as Biden's election lead grows, pointing to a major boost for marijuana stocks

Denver Post via Getty

Aurora Cannabis soared as much as 27% in pre-market trading on Thursday, as Joe Biden’s election lead put him within striking distance of the presidency.

The boost in share price may also have been helped by four US states legalizing cannabis for adults above 21 on Tuesday.

Other weed stocks including Tilray, Aphria, OrganiGram, and Canopy Growth also rose in pre-market trading.

Cannabis stocks initially fell on Wednesday, as prospects of a Republican Senate dimmed hopes for swift federal legalization of marijuana.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shares in Canada-based marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis soared as much as 27% on Thursday, as Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s election lead inched higher, pointing to a major boost for the US cannabis industry.

Democrats have touted commitment to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level in the US if they win.

Aurora was trading at $US5.30 a share in pre-market activity on Thursday, up from $US4.43 a share the previous day. Its stock is down nearly 90% this year, partly because of ineffective cost-saving strategies.

The Alberta-based weed-grower fell on Wednesday, along with the rest of the legal pot sector, when the prospect of a Republican-controlled Senate dimmed chances of a swift federal legalization of the drug.



Read More:





Morgan Stanley breaks down why defence stocks are cheap must-buys after the election regardless of who wins â€” including the top pick it expects to rally 62%



The stock boost may also have been buoyed by four US states legalizing cannabis for adults aged over 21 on Tuesday. Arizona, New Jersey, and Montana have legalised the recreational sale of cannabis in state-wide ballot initiatives. New Jersey is the largest state on the East Coast to legalise marijuana, presenting the biggest opportunity.

South Dakota also legalised the sale of both medical and recreational cannabis. A big chunk of Americans now live in a state where the sale of cannabis is legal.

Other Canadian licensed producers also rose alongside Aurora in pre-market trading. Tilray rose 18%, Aphria rose 13%, OrganiGram rose 11%, and Canopy Growth added 8%.

The outcome of the presidential election and some Senate contests is still unclear.



Read More:







A Wall Street veteran who has helped launch over 400 ETFs breaks down how the election could be a ‘death knell’ for massive investor inflows â€” and explains why it could have mutual-fund managers licking their chops



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.