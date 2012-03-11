Here's What Happened When The Largest Solar Storm In Years Slammed Into Earth

Earlier this week the largest solar flare in years produced a coronal mass ejection that set up a fantastic viewing of the Aurora Borealis.
The U.S. Air Force captured the stunning lightshow over Joint Base Elmendor-Richardson in Alaska on Thursday, March 8.
Photo: U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher
Photo: U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher
Photo: U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher
Photo: U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher
Now check out beautiful pictures of the Earth at night from space >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.