Here's What Happened When The Largest Solar Storm In Years Slammed Into Earth

Earlier this week the largest solar flare in years produced a coronal mass ejection that set up a fantastic viewing of the Aurora Borealis.



The U.S. Air Force captured the stunning lightshow over Joint Base Elmendor-Richardson in Alaska on Thursday, March 8.

Photo: U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher

