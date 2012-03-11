Here's What Happened When The Largest Solar Storm In Years Slammed Into Earth

Dina Spector

Earlier this week the largest solar flare in years produced a coronal mass ejection that set up a fantastic viewing of the Aurora Borealis. 

The U.S. Air Force captured the stunning lightshow over Joint Base Elmendor-Richardson in Alaska on Thursday, March 8.  

Aurora Borealis

Photo: U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher

