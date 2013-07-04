Pretzel Chain Auntie Anne's Plans On Expanding Its Breakfast Menu

According to



Nation’s Restaurant News, Auntie Anne’s is expanding its breakfast menu.The pretzel chain, which currently offers breakfast at transit hub locations, said it was looking at new breakfast sandwiches that could include egg whites or different kinds of cheeses.

Auntie Anne’s already offers breakfast sandwiches in sausage and bacon varieties, served on pretzel-bread buns, of course.

Auntie Anne’s thinks a better selection will draw patrons while others move in on the pretzel territory. Wendy’s just released a pretzel burger.

The sandwiches will be available in 50 stores nationwide by the end of the year.

