Suspects' Aunt Gives Blistering Interview And Suggests That Her Nephews Were Set Up

A Toronto woman who identified herself as the Boston Marathon bombings suspects’ aunt suggested to reporters Friday afternoon that her nephews had been set up.



“All these pictures are on the computer,” Maret Tsarnaeva told reporters in a press conference that was aired by CNN.

“I have to see them. You have to have a motive first — something that would drive you to some actions. They cannot go crazy or mad or sick just for one day. As far as I know, they are fine.”

“I don’t trust the FBI,” she added. “Show me evidence.”

