Aunt Jemima was finally rebranded to move away from its racially insensitive packaging, but some people are criticising how it was changed

Gene J. Puskar/AP Photos The Aunt Jemima brand will now be known as Pearl Milling Company.

Aunt Jemima products are being renamed, parent company PepsiCo announced Tuesday.

The syrup and pancake mix will now be under the Pearl Milling Company brand.

Twitter users had a variety of positive and negative reactions to the change.

For around 130 years, the Aunt Jemima character has served as the face of an eponymous supermarket syrup. On Tuesday, PepsiCo has announced a new name for the popular breakfast-food brand: Pearl Milling Company.

“Though new to store shelves, Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was the originator of the iconic self-rising pancake mix that would later become known as Aunt Jemima,” the company said in a press release reported by Insider.

This change has been in the making for a while. In June, the company announced it would be swapping out the original name because of its racist implications, stating that it was inspired by a minstrel song, Insider previously reported.

In a statement on the issue at the time, Kristin Kroepfl, the chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America (which is a subsidiary of PepsiCo and owns the Aunt Jemima brand), said the company “recognise[s] Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

While this isn’t the first time the brand has gotten a makeover, it does mark the first time the brand has decided to let go of its name recognition altogether. Ahead of the 1989 update which saw a new hairstyle, pearl earrings, and a white shirt collar added to the the Aunt Jemima character’s appearance, Quaker Oats then-spokesman Ron Bottrell said the name would remain the same because “that kind of familiarity and recognition is an invaluable asset.”

But critics of the brand, like RichÃ© Richardson who wrote about her opinion for The New York Times back in 2015, have been calling for the company to fully replace the name and logo for years.

Now that PepsiCo has finally unveiled Aunt Jemima’s new name, syrup-lovers are taking to Twitter to share their feelings about the change.

Many think Aunt Jemima’s new name could’ve been better

There are some critics on Twitter who think PepsiCo should have picked a different name or at least changed the colour scheme more, saying the new packaging looks like a “generic knockoff” of Aunt Jemima.

Aunt Jemima now looks like a generic knockoff that you see at the store of Aunt Jemima. https://t.co/pHVophvBLu — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 10, 2021

Others were happy that the brand moved away from its racist packaging but thought “Pearl Milling Company” sounded like a fake company.

I applaud Aunt Jemima for steering away from an offensive racial stereotype, but couldn't their creative agency come up with something that sounded less like a shell corp funneling money to an offshore bank account in the Cayman Islands, and more like a sweet pancake syrup? pic.twitter.com/KAd8gQrTqb — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 10, 2021

Many said they will still be on the lookout for the original Aunt Jemima packaging regardless of the name change.

Me at the grocery store looking for Aunt Jemima syrup tonight pic.twitter.com/D9nuasXR82 — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 10, 2021

Damn the next gen will never know about aunt jemima syrup now pic.twitter.com/v2txAvzB39 — Velle (Clips 17-7) ⁶???? (@ahappyclipfan) February 10, 2021

Me at the store: I’m looking for Aunt Jemima syrup! Clerk: sorry sir this is all we have. Me again: *leaves the store* pic.twitter.com/G3MIrc6vwB — Yo Midas (@YoMidas1) February 10, 2021

I’ll prolly call it aunt jemima for the remainder of my life ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/GTtuyVWFz3 — ???? (@Wheat313) February 9, 2021

Others mocked the timing of the name change

Some Twitter users also wrote about how they don’t believe this change will do much to “solve” racism in America and drew attention to the irony of this announcement coming during Black History Month.

At least one Twitter user accused the company of using racism as a “marketing tool.”

What we should criticize is the fact that both companies like these and the media basically take the real serious issue of racism and uses it as a marketing tool, where they don't take real action and makes light of a serious issue. — TempoRamen (@TempoRamen) February 10, 2021

Why they even wait till now… — Keyo???????????? (@keyoart) February 10, 2021

Some took the opportunity to argue whether or not they found the Aunt Jemima packaging offensive in the first place

Some Twitter users wrote that they never found the brand name or character offensive to begin with and suggested the company ought to “poll the affected group” before making changes like this.

Here’s my hot take: Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben did not offend me. ????????‍♀️ — Kassel ???????? ???????? (@k_pierrejean) February 7, 2021

I swear for situations like these they should poll the affected group. See how they feel about it. Not any Black people, myself included, care this much to change it. — Nick Polom (@nmplol) February 10, 2021

But others pointed out how a small step like this can still be a catalyst for larger change, noting that some people did feel uncomfortable with the packaging based on a racist stereotype and saying that having less racist iconography in the world is always a good thing.

…what's the point of "RACISM JUST ENDED!" It's a nice gesture to people who felt uncomfortable with it, and we have less active iconography that invokes racism in our society as a whole. That's a win-win and only a loss for ignorants and racists– which is a good thing. — Quazymoodo (@Qmoodo) February 10, 2021

ok but it bothered a lot of other people the original was a blackface and slowly got "improved" but it's still just a mammy nice for you but ok — TORMAGEDDON MONSTRUM REX????️She/her/hers ﷽ (@NaahidJohnspoon) February 10, 2021

It’s really the history that matters. I saw Aunt Jemima as our own version of the Morton Salt Girl, however, it is clear that the intent behind the character was racist. I hope this doesn’t discourage companies from representing people of color on their packaging though — Jasmine ???????? (@s0ggypopcorn) February 10, 2021

Correction it’s a NEGATIVE depiction. The last thing I want is a MAMMY representing black women. No thank u — Big_Libra_£nergy (@MelanatedLegend) February 10, 2021

To learn more about how the history of Aunt Jemima’s original logo is rooted in racial stereotypes and slavery, check out Insider reporter Jessica Snouwaert’s timeline of how the Aunt Jemima brand has evolved over the last 130 years.

