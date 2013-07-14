Aung San Suu Kyi Is Planning An Australian Visit In December

Getty/ Spencer Platt

Discussions with Foreign Affairs Minister Bob Carr have prompted Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi to visit Australia.

During a two-day visit to the country’s capital, Naypyidaw, Carr warned Kyi that sectarian violence plaguing the country could ruin the progress achieved to return the country to democratic rule, reported the SMH.

Officials are concerned that if the conflict continues Australia could expect a new source of asylum seekers.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kyi plans to attend an UN AIDS conference in Sydney at the end of this year as well as visiting Melbourne and possibly some universities.

Last month Kyi announced she plans to run for president of Myanmar proceeding the national elections in 2015.

SMH has more.

