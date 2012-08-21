Condoleezza Rice, Darla Moore Become First Female Members Of Augusta National Golf Club

Photo: Gobierno de Chilie via Flickr

Augusta National has admitted Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore as its first female members, the club announced today.Pressure on the club reached a fever pitch last spring, with everyone from Barack Obama to the NYT’s golf reporter saying the club needed to start admitting women.



Now, four months after the last Masters, the club has done away with its decades-old policy.

Moore is a partner in the investment firm Rainwater, and Rice is the former Secretary of State. So the club has added some star power to its membership in addition to scrapping its archaic men-only policy.

The club added its first African-American member in 1990.

