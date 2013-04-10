This Close-Up Of The Fairway At Augusta Is The One Of The Best Pictures Of Grass You'll Ever See

Tony Manfred

Augusta National’s is defined by its impeccably manicured grounds. The course is closed for in the hot summer months, and come time for the Masters there’s barely a single pine straw out of place.

This morning at his press conference, Rory McIlroy even said it takes time to convince yourself that its OK to take a divot on one of Augusta’s carpet-like fairways.

David Tindall of Sky Sports tweeted out a photo of the first fairway, and it gives you an idea of what Rory is talking about.

Look at this grass. Perfection (h/t @thedoublebogey):

augusta national fairway

