Consumer Confidence Beats Expectations

The final reading of University of Michigan’s August consumer confidence report are out.
The headline index climbed to 82.1.
This beat expectations for a modest uptick to 80.5, and is up from the initial print of 80.
But the August consumer confidence report is still down from its six-year high of 85.1 in July.
The sub-index for economic conditions climbed to 95.2 from a preliminary reading of 91. But was down from 98.6 in July.
Meanwhile the sub-index of economic conditions climbed to 73,7, from an initial reading of 72.9. But this was down from a reading of 76.5 in July as well.
Inflation expectations also declined in the August report.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.