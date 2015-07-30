Here are the new movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime, iTunes, Hulu, and more in August

We’ve already told you what to watch on Netflix in August, but there’s more to life than Netflix.

Here we’ve laid out some of the titles new this month on your favourite places to subscribe, buy, and rent online. That includes when you can stream “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Furious 7.”

iTunes

Available August 11

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

“I’m Chris Farley”

Available August 25

“Furious 7”

“Entourage”

Amazon Prime

A24 ‘A Most Violent Year.’

Available August 1

“Unforgiven”

Available August 6

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 1-8)

“In the Line of Fire”

Available August 7

“A Most Violent Year”

Available August 23

“Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter”

Purchase on Amazon Instant Video:

Available August 3

“The Killing”

“The Knick”

Available August 10

“Episodes”

Available August 11

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

“The Hunting Ground”

Available August 14

“Cop Car”

Hulu

Available August 1

“8 Heads in a Duffle Bag”

“A Bridge Too Far”

“Mr. Mum”

Available August 2

“Basketball Wives LA” (Season 4 Premiere”

Available August 4

“Bachelor in Paradise” (Season 2 Premiere)

Available August 5

“Difficult People” (Series Premiere)

Available August 8

“Doctor Who” (Season 8)

“Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories” (Season 1)

Available August 10

“You’re the Worst” (Season 1)

Available August 12

“Catfish” (Season 4 Finale)

Available August 28

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (Season 15)

“Kevin Hart Presents: Keith Robinson – Back of the Bus Funny”

HBO NOW

Available August 1

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Innocence)”

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Dances with Wolves”

“A Fish Called Wanda”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Meet the Parents”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Veronica Mars”

Available August 4

“Back on Board: Greg Louganis” (HBO Original)

Available August 8

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

Available August 12

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Houston Texans” (HBO Original)

Available August 15

“The Theory of Everything”

Available August 16

“Show Me a Hero” (Part 1 & Part 2) (HBO Original)

Available August 22

“Dumb and Dumber To”

“Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl, Interrupted” (HBO Original)

Available August 29

“Kill the Messenger”

Redbox

Available August 4

“The Divergent Series: Insurgent”

Available August 11

“Barely Lethal”

“The Longest Ride”

“The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

Available August 18

“Hot Pursuit”

Available August 25

“Aloha”

“Home”

