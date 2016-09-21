Here's every state's August unemployment rate

The US Bureau of Labour Statistics just released its monthly report on unemployment rates for the 50 states and DC in August.

According to the report, six states had statistically significantly higher unemployment rates in August than in July, three states had lower rates, and the other 41 states and DC were statistically unchanged.

South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate in the country at just 2.9%, while Alaska had the highest at 6.8%.

The map shows each state’s August unemployment rate. Darker red states had higher rates.

