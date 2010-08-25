Phew: Richmond Fed Beats Expectations

The number: And the number is 11, which is better than expectations. Yet that’s still a dip from last month.



Here’s the chart:

Background: After last week’s punk Philly Fed number, suddenly these regional Fed surveys have become important to folks. Analysts are expecting a reading of 8. In July, the broad manufacturing index came in at 16, which was down from 23 in June.

