BIG MISS: August Retail Sales FLAT

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Update:It’s a miss: no growth in retail sales compared to 0.5% growth in the previous month.



Ex-autos, retail sales did grow by 0.1%, but that’s worse than the 0.2% expected.

Markets, so far, haven’t moved.

Original post: This should be an excellent guide to the pulse of the consumer, and whether this key part of the economy has fallen off the cliff.

Analysts expect August retail sales to grow by 0.2% (vs. 0.5% growth last month).

Retail sales less autos is expected also to grow by 0.2%, and retail sales less auto and gas is expected to grow by 0.3%.

Number comes out at 8:30.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.