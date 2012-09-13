PPI Jumps 1.7% In August

Photo: flickr / Images Money

UPDATE: The August Producer Price Index rose 1.7 per cent from July, ahead of analysts’ expectations of a 1.2 per cent rise.PPI ex-food and energy rose 0.2 per cent month-over-month, matching analysts’ expectations.



Year-over-year, PPI rose 2.0 per cent, more than analysts’ expectations of 1.6 per cent.

PPI ex-food and energy rose 2.6 per cent year-over-year, slightly higher than analysts’ expectations of a 2.5 per cent rise.

———

Coming out at the same time as initial jobless claims this morning: the August Producer Price Index.

Analysts expect a 1.2 per cent month-over-month jump in PPI after a 0.3 per cent rise in July.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

