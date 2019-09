Photo: AP

The Philadelphia Fed index fell to a catastrophic -30.7 in August, from 3.2 in July, its lowest level since March 2009.Combine this with Monday’s empire manufacturing survey for New York, which fell to -7.72, and the numbers reinforce concerns about the faltering U.S. economy.



We peeled through the report and found more ugly details…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.