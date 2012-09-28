Income Growth Slows — Americans Forced To Reduce Their Savings Rate To Keep On Spending

Photo: Flickr / josemanuelerre

At first blush, today’s personal income and spending news looks like kind of a snooze.But actually it’s not good.



Personal income rose by just 0.1% vs. expectations of a 0.2% rise.

And last month’s personal income number rose by only 0.1% vs. original estimates of 0.3%, so that’s a downward move of some significance.

Spending held up, rising 0.5%, but that’s going to be tough to maintain if earnings keep falling.

Of course, the above data means that what’s happening is savings rate.

From the announcement:

Personal saving — DPI less personal outlays — was $444.8 billion in August, compared with $492.2 billion in July. Personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income was 3.7 per cent in August, compared with 4.1 per cent in July.

