Surprise: Personal Income And Spending Grow At Faster Pace Than Expected

The numbers:



Income was up 0.5% and spending gained 0.4%, both ahead of expectations.

Stocks are pushing a bit higher in the pre-market.

Background: Analysts expect income and spending to both grow by 0.3%. The spending number will be one to watch, as there have been a few faint signs of a pulse lately, though with a monster debt overhang to work through, the consumer is still extremely challenged.

Heading into the number, futures were up by a bit under 1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.