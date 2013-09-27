Personal Income And Spending Climb In August

The August stats on personal income and spending are out, and the numbers were right in line with expectations.

Income climbed by 0.4% while spending increased by 0.3%.

“A longer work week and higher average hourly earnings pointed to a pickup in private wages and salaries; and faster government hiring did the same for public sector earnings,” said UBS’s Sam Coffin.

“[W]e anticipate a sizable add from motor vehicles, reflecting the jump in unit sales,” said Citi’s Peter D’Antonio before the data release. “This suggests consumers still are comfortable buying big ticket discretionary items.”

