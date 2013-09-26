Pending Home Sales Fall More Than Expected

Pending home sales fell 1.6% on the month in August, falling for the fourth straight month. missing expectations for a 1 per cent fall.

They were also up a more modest 2.9% year-over-year, compared with expectations for a 6.3% rise.

Meanwhile, July’s numbers were marginally revised lower to show a 1.4% mum fall, and an 8.5% YoY rise.

“Sharply rising mortgage interest rates in the spring motiv[at]ed buyers to make purchase decisions, culminating in a six-and-a-half-year peak for sales that were finalised last month,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun in a press release.

“Moving forward, we expect lower levels of existing-home sales, but tight inventory in many markets will continue to push up home prices in the months ahead.”

Here’s a look at the regional breakdown:

In the Northeast the pending home sales index (PHSI) was up 4% on the month, and up 5.1% from a year ago.

In the Midwest it fell 1.4% on the month, but is up 13.8% from a year ago.

In the South the index fell 3.5% on the month, but is up 3.7% from a year ago.

In the West it was down 1.6% on the month, but is up 1.7% from a year ago.

Economists have been watching for the impact of higher mortgage rates on pending home sales activity and other housing data.

The 30-year mortgage rate is at two-year highs of 4.50% in the week ending September 19.

New home sales climbed 7.9% on the month in August, but this wasn’t enough to offset the 14.1% fall in July, and the decline in July. Existing home sales have so far been beating new home sales, rising 1.7% on the month to an annualized pace of 5.48 million.

Moreover, homebuilder confidence has stalled and housing starts have disappointed markets.

Investors watch this number because it is considered a leading indicator of the housing market. The PHSI looks at all homes where a contract has been signed but the sale is not complete.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.