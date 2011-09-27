295k New Home Sales In Line With Expectations

Photo: wiki commons

295k new homes — seasonally adjusted annual rate — were sold in August, which was in line with the 294k expected.This is down 2.3% month over month, from July’s 302k number, which was revised up from an earlier reading of 298k.



In August, the average selling price for new homes was $246,000, which is down 8.7% from July.

The number could’ve been worse. But they still look horrific in historical context.

Stocks sold off after the report came out.

Photo: Calculated Risk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.