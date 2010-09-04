10 Key Details About Today's "Strong" Jobs Report

Joe Weisenthal
That sound you’re hearing is a gigantic exhale of relief, as the August jobs report actually came in better than expected, with the private sector creating 67,000 jobs.

Of course, that’s not a wildly good number on an absolute basis, and if you look under the hood, it’s a bit of a mixed picture.

Many measures are stalled out, and some industries are shedding jobs. But one of the most worrisome aspects of the recession, the number of employees unemployed for an exceptionally long time, is showing signs of improvement.

The civilian employment-population ratio, a crucial measure, actually improved slightly.

Average weekly hours stayed flat

Retail industry employees actually dipped a little

Very good news: The median duration of unemployment is definitely going down

Construction employment flat

Government employees shrink (thanks to Census and local governments)

The financial industry just keeps shedding jobs

Manufacturing earnings remained basically flat

Transportation and warehousing work week stayed flat

And those employed 27 weeks or longer are diminishing, which is good.

