10 Key Details About Today's "Strong" Jobs Report

That sound you’re hearing is a gigantic exhale of relief, as the August jobs report actually came in better than expected, with the private sector creating 67,000 jobs.



Of course, that’s not a wildly good number on an absolute basis, and if you look under the hood, it’s a bit of a mixed picture.

Many measures are stalled out, and some industries are shedding jobs. But one of the most worrisome aspects of the recession, the number of employees unemployed for an exceptionally long time, is showing signs of improvement.

