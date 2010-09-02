August ISM SURGES To 56.3, Way Ahead Of Expectations

The number: Surprise! Despite a series of ugly regional Fed surveys, the ISM manufacturing index solidly beat expectations, hitting 56.3 vs 55.5 last month.



The meltup is continuing, as indices are now up around 2%.

Background: The regional Fed surveys have already foretold a weakening of the ISM Index. Analysts are looking for a reading of about 53, which still indicates growth, though clearly at a slower pace than what we’ve seen recently.

This chart from Calculated Risk shows the connecting between the regional surveys and the ISM. The red line is the ISM.

Photo: Calculated Risk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.