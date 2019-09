Industrial Production Climbs 0.4%, Misses Expectations

Industrial production climbed 0.4% in August, slightly missing analyst expectations.

Economists expected that industrial production — which includes manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities — would climb 0.5% after a 0% print in July.

August purchasing managers’ indices generally improved in August and employment data showed that aggregate hours worked in manufacturing also rose, Wells Fargo’s John Silvia wrote to clients.

Here is the full report.

