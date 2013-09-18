Housing Starts Miss Expectations

Housing starts climbed 0.9% month-over-month (mum) in August, to an annualized pace of 891,000.

This missed expectations for a 2.3% rise to 917,000. Meanwhile, July’s number was revised down to reflect a 5.7% rise to 883,000.

Building permits fell 3.8% to 918,000 in August. This missed expectations for a 0.4% decline to 950,000.

July’s numbers were revised up to reflect a 3.9% rise to 954,000.

Bank of America analysts point out that permits typically lead housing starts by two months.

We have previously mentioned that homebuilder confidence has been outpacing housing starts.

