August Housing Starts Dive 5% To 571K -- Worse Than Expected

The number is out:



Shocker! Another weak number.

Just 571K annualized housing starts in August. That’s down from 604K the month before, and a 5% decline.

Analysts had expected a decline of just 2.3%.

On the other hand, building permits jumped to 620K, and beat expectations of 590K, so maybe a wash?

Doubtful that the market will care very much about this one.

Original post: Analysts expect 590K annualized housing starts, a 2.3% decline from last month.

We shall see.

Number comes out at 8:30.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.