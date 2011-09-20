August Housing Starts Dive 5% To 571K -- Worse Than Expected

The number is out:
Shocker! Another weak number.
Just 571K annualized housing starts in August. That’s down from 604K the month before, and a 5% decline.
Analysts had expected a decline of just 2.3%.
On the other hand, building permits jumped to 620K, and beat expectations of 590K, so maybe a wash?
Doubtful that the market will care very much about this one.
Original post: Analysts expect 590K annualized housing starts, a 2.3% decline from last month.
We shall see.
Number comes out at 8:30.
