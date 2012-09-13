20 American Cities Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

Mamta Badkar
Foreclosure filings across the country were down 15 per cent year-over-year, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.But foreclosures were up 1 per cent from last month.

For the first time since the report was created, Illinois, a judicial state, took over as the state with the highest foreclosure activity.

But some of the cities with the worst foreclosure rates continued to be in California.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 20 metropolitan areas with the highest foreclosure rates.

Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for August 2012.


Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California

1 in every 328 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
859

Change from July 2012:
-18.89 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-34.13 per cent

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, Georgia

1 in every 321 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
6,737

Change from July 2012:
-11.92 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-22.30 per cent

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

1 in every 309 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,819

Change from July 2012:
+0.41 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-29.83 per cent

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

1 in every 308 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
4,390

Change from July 2012:
-13.40 per cent

Change from August 2011:
+25.21 per cent

Jacksonville, Florida

1 in every 299 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,002

Change from July 2012:
-3.84 per cent

Change from August 2011:
+29.24 per cent

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

1 in every 297 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
908

Change from July 2012:
-27.99 per cent

Change from August 2011:
+56.55 per cent

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

1 in every 296 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,255

Change from July 2012:
+40.22 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-8.66 per cent

Orlando-Kissimmee, Florida

1 in every 285 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,312

Change from June 2012:
+2.89 per cent

Change from July 2011:
+47.33 per cent

Vallejo-Fairfield, California

1 in every 282 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
541

Change from July 2012:
-34.34 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-53.64 per cent

Sacramento-Arden-Arcade-Roseville, California

1 in every 274 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,184

Change from July 2012:
-16.82 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-40.11 per cent

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

1 in every 267 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
9,238

Change from July 2012:
+48.83 per cent

Change from August 2011:
+12.75 per cent

Rockford, Illinois

1 in every 249 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
586

Change from July 2012:
+14.68 per cent

Change from August 2011:
+52.60 per cent

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, Illinois

1 in every 235 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
16,192

Change from July 2012:
+27.67 per cent

Change from August 2011:
+44.24 per cent

Chico, California

1 in every 223 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
429

Change from July 2012:
+87.34 per cent

Change from August 2011:
+22.92 per cent

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

1 in every 204 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
7,354

Change from July 2012:
-8.21 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-27.22 per cent

Stockton, California

1 in every 189 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,236

Change from July 2012:
-19.16 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-28.39 per cent

Fresno, California

1 in every 188 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,681

Change from July 2012:
+178.31 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-2.38 per cent

Bakersfield, California

1 in every 185 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,538

Change from July 2012:
+62.24 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-1.47 per cent

Merced, California

1 in every 153 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
458

Change from July 2012:
+49.67 per cent

Change from August 2011:
+12.53 per cent

Modesto, California

1 in every 172 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,046

Change from July 2012:
+13.57 per cent

Change from August 2011:
-22.92 per cent

