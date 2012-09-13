20 American Cities Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

Photo: Theodore Lee via Flickr
Foreclosure filings across the country were down 15 per cent year-over-year, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.But foreclosures were up 1 per cent from last month.
For the first time since the report was created, Illinois, a judicial state, took over as the state with the highest foreclosure activity.
But some of the cities with the worst foreclosure rates continued to be in California.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 20 metropolitan areas with the highest foreclosure rates.
Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for August 2012.
1 in every 328 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
859
Change from July 2012:
-18.89 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-34.13 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 321 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
6,737
Change from July 2012:
-11.92 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-22.30 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 309 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,819
Change from July 2012:
+0.41 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-29.83 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 308 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
4,390
Change from July 2012:
-13.40 per cent
Change from August 2011:
+25.21 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 299 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,002
Change from July 2012:
-3.84 per cent
Change from August 2011:
+29.24 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 297 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
908
Change from July 2012:
-27.99 per cent
Change from August 2011:
+56.55 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 296 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,255
Change from July 2012:
+40.22 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-8.66 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 285 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,312
Change from June 2012:
+2.89 per cent
Change from July 2011:
+47.33 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 282 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
541
Change from July 2012:
-34.34 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-53.64 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 274 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,184
Change from July 2012:
-16.82 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-40.11 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 267 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
9,238
Change from July 2012:
+48.83 per cent
Change from August 2011:
+12.75 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 249 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
586
Change from July 2012:
+14.68 per cent
Change from August 2011:
+52.60 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 235 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
16,192
Change from July 2012:
+27.67 per cent
Change from August 2011:
+44.24 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 223 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
429
Change from July 2012:
+87.34 per cent
Change from August 2011:
+22.92 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 204 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
7,354
Change from July 2012:
-8.21 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-27.22 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 189 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,236
Change from July 2012:
-19.16 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-28.39 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 188 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,681
Change from July 2012:
+178.31 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-2.38 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 185 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,538
Change from July 2012:
+62.24 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-1.47 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 153 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
458
Change from July 2012:
+49.67 per cent
Change from August 2011:
+12.53 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 172 homes received a foreclosure filing in August 2012
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,046
Change from July 2012:
+13.57 per cent
Change from August 2011:
-22.92 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
