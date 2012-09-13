20 American Cities Getting Slammed By Foreclosures

Photo: Theodore Lee via Flickr

Foreclosure filings across the country were down 15 per cent year-over-year, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.But foreclosures were up 1 per cent from last month.



For the first time since the report was created, Illinois, a judicial state, took over as the state with the highest foreclosure activity.

But some of the cities with the worst foreclosure rates continued to be in California.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 20 metropolitan areas with the highest foreclosure rates.

Note: All data is for the 20 largest metros. Data for properties with foreclosure filings is for August 2012.





