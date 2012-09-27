DURABLE GOODS ORDERS PLUNGE -13%

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

August durable goods orders plunged -13 percentThe consensus was -5.0 per cent.



It’s the biggest drop since January 2009.

Everyting except eletrical equipment orders showed declines.

Here’s the full nastiness, from the Census Bureau.

Ex-transportation, the index fell 1.6 per cent.

Analysts had predicted an ex-transportation measurement of +0.2 per cent.

Transportation goods orders had seen four consecutive monthly increases.

Photo: Thomson Reuters

But this time they fell 34.9 per cent.

defence, meanwhile, fell more than 40 per cent.

Inventory also saw its highest-ever level for August, increasing 0.6 per cent to $371.6 billion.

July orders were also revised slightly downward.

Even with last month’s relative gains, economists see continued softness, according to Bloomberg.

But many analysts caution the index remains volatile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.