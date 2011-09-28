SURPRISE! Durable Goods Come In Better Than Expected, As Ex-Aircraft Orders Surge

Photo: Wikipedia

Update:Surprise, the number was solid.



The headline number fell just 0.1% compared to 0.2% expected.

More importantly, the number ex-aircraft jumped 1.1% vs. expectations of 0.4%.

None of the numbers are AMAZING or anything, but they’re not horrible, which is key.

The full report can be downloaded here at the Census Bureau.

Markets are still modestly higher.

Original post: The one big econ datapoint of the day: Durable goods for August.

Analysts expect a decline of 0.2% vs. a gain of 4% in July.

Ex transport the estimate is also for a decline of 0.2%.

As always, this is a super-wonky number, and a lot of it is caused by Boeing alone. So, take with grains of salt, etc.

The number comes out at 8:30 AM ET.

