August Consumer Sentiment Comes In Just Below Expectations At 55.7

Headline: Consumer sentiment for August just missed expectations coming in at 55.7. Sentiment rose 2.8 points from mid-August levels.

Expectations: The consumer sentiment index for August is expected to rise to 56.

Analysis: The Reuters/University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for mid-August had plummeted 8.9 points to 54.9, which was just below 2008 levels.

The index also measures for current conditions and expectations for the future.

The mid-August expectations component fell 10.3 points to 45.7, close to a record low. The current conditions index meanwhile eased to 69.3.

