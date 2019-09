Consumer prices were up 0.1% month-over-month (mum) in August. This was slightly below expectations for a 0.2% rise.

Core consumer prices (ex-food and energy) were also up 0.1%.

Meanwhile, on the year, CPI was up 1.5%, marginally lower than expectations for 1.6%.

Core CPI meanwhile was up 1.8% on the year in line with expectations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.