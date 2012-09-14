August CPI Comes In Right In Line At 0.6%

Photo: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

UPDATE: August CPI came right in line with economists’ expectations at 0.6 per cent month-over-month.Ex-food and energy, the reading came in slightly lower than expectations at 0.1 per cent month-over-month (versus 0.2 per cent expected).



Year-over-year, CPI matched economists’ expectations with a 1.7 per cent rise, and ex-food and energy came in at 1.9 per cent year-over-year, slightly lower than expectations of 2.0 per cent.

Economists predict a 0.6 per cent increase in the Consumer Price Index in August from the previous month.

Ex-food and energy, economists expect a 0.2 per cent increase month-over-month.

Year-over-year, expectations are for a 1.7 per cent increase in the headline number and a 2.0 per cent increase in the ex-food and energy reading.

