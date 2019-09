Headline CPI was 0.4% from 0.5% last month.



Core CPI was 0.2% from 0.2% last month.

Both headline and core CPI were expected to rise 0.2%.

Inflation pressures are picking up for consumers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.