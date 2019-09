Shoppers continue to cut up the card.



According to the Federal Reserve, consumer credit fell by $3.3 billion in August, which is worse than then $3 billion that was anticipated.

Revolving consumer credit fell at a particularly hard 7.2% annualized rate — that’s where you heard the sound of the cut up cards.

