Surprise! Amid All The Bad News, Consumer Confidence Rises In August

Consumer confidence in August hit 53.5 up from 51 in July, and the surprise upward move has lifted stocks into positive territory.



Given the unrelenting talk about double dips, and the unemployment rate, and the housing slump, this is a pretty surprising development.

Just when everyone is convinced that the numbers can only go in one direction.

Retail stocks are all jumping.

