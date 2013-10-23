BEAT: Construction Spending Slows Less Than Expected And Hits 4-Year High

August

construction spending datagrew 0.6%.

That’s more than the consensus for a gain of 0.4%.

But it’s down from July’s revised figure of 1.6%.

Still, at $US915 billion, spending is at its highest level since in more than four years.

The jobs data reported earlier today shows construction jobs climbed by 2,000 between July and August, and 20,000 between August and September.

Click here for updates »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.