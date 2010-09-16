August ComScore Search Data: Google Share Drops Again, Yahoo Gains Again

August comScore search data is out, via JP Morgan’s Imran Khan. The quick hits:



Google share dropped to 65.4%, down from 65.8% in July and 66.2% in June.

Yahoo share increased to 17.4%, up from 17.1% in July and 16.7% in June.

Bing share increased to 11.1%, up from 11.0% in July and June.

The takeaways: Google, while not shrinking much, is not gaining. It certainly doesn’t look like it’s going to get to 80%+ share any time soon. (Though perhaps the new “Google Instant” search will help gain share.)

Yahoo has at least stabilised, and is growing a bit. And Bing is roughly flat.

These stats reflect comScore’s new “explicit core search” shares, which weed out gimmicks like contextual search links or search slideshows, and aren’t apples-to-apples with comScore’s historic share stats.

