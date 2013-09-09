Chinese Consumer Prices Rise 2.6%, In Line With Expectations

Chinese consumer prices climbed 2.6% year-over-year (YoY) in August. This was in line with economists expectations.

This compares with a 2.7% YoY rise in July.

Meanwhile, producer prices fell 1.6%. This beat expectations for a 1.7% decline. This also compares with a 2.3% fall the previous month.

PPI has been down for five straight months. But economists believe that producer prices bottomed out in July and the latest data suggests this is the case.

