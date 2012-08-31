Chicago PMI Comes In Down Slightly At 53.0

Photo: Flickr / ifmuth

UPDATE: The August Chicago PMI came in at 53.0, down slightly from expectations of 53.2 and a reading of 53.7 last month.According to the release, “declines into contraction for both Order Backlogs and Supplier Deliveries offset minor gains in Production, New Orders and Employment in August.”



A comment from one of the survey panelists: “July was up from a dismal June but overall expectations for sales and orders are currently far below the goals we set for 2012 late last year, with little prospect of improvement in the next few months.”

The next hour is about to be packed with data and speeches, starting with Chicago PMI numbers at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Economists expect a reading of 53.2, slightly down from last month’s reading of 53.7.

NAPM-Milwaukee missed big earlier this morning, coming in at 42.9 versus expectations of 49.0.

We’ll have the Chicago PMI reading here LIVE at 9:45 a.m.

