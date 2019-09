Chicago PMI Comes In Down Slightly At 53.0

Photo: Flickr / ifmuth

UPDATE: The August Chicago PMI came in at 53.0, down slightly from expectations of 53.2 and a reading of 53.7 last month.According to the release, “declines into contraction for both Order Backlogs and Supplier Deliveries offset minor gains in Production, New Orders and Employment in August.”



A comment from one of the survey panelists: “July was up from a dismal June but overall expectations for sales and orders are currently far¬†below the goals we set for 2012 late last year, with little prospect of improvement in the next few¬†months.”

The next hour is about to be packed with data and speeches, starting with Chicago PMI numbers at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Economists expect a reading of 53.2, slightly down from last month’s reading of 53.7.

NAPM-Milwaukee missed big earlier this morning, coming in at 42.9 versus expectations of 49.0.

We’ll have the Chicago PMI reading here LIVE at 9:45 a.m.

