August Car Sales Sucked!

Jeez. Here we were thinking that the auto companies would come out with good numbers today, but that they’d need a big asterisk due to Cash-for-Clunkers.



But nope. They were just bad. Ford (F) missed lofty expectations, and Chrysler’s monthly sales actually showed a dip, when analysts were expecting a gain.

Cash-for-Clunkers sure was a hit, but mainly for the foreign automakers it seems.

