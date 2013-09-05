MISS: ADP JOBS REPORT COMES IN AT JUST 176K

The ADP jobs report came in at just 176K.

That’s slightly below the 184 that was expected by economists.

And it’s below the 198K that we saw last month.

This isn’t a horrible number of anything, but it’s still kind of meh.

Tomorrow’s official Non-Farm Payrolls report is going to be huge, as it could strongly influence the Fed decision coming up in just a few days.

The full report is here.

