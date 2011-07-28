August 3 panel- How Companies Are Leveraging Real Time Data, Content, And Analytics





I hope you can join me at PluggedIn Ventures‘ August 3 roundtable, 8:30-10am, focused on “How companies are leveraging real time data, content, and analytics”.

“Social Technologies and mobile devices mean that words, images, and video now travel faster than the speed of sound, across the street and around the world. And everything from meaningless to the momentus can be captured and documented. Join us for a discussion on how new businesses are building the means to measure, filter, curate, and monetise the social and contextual streams of information that are blasting us from every direction.”

Participating companies include:

YieldBot: Jonathan Hernandez, CEO

Sociocast: Albert Azout, CEO

Socialflow: Michael Perrone, Co-founder

Samepoint: Richard Krueger, CCO

ChartBeat: Tony Haile, GM

LocalResponse: Nihal Mehta, Co-founder

Cognitive Match: Alex Kelleher, CEO

Buzzfeed, Jon Steinberg, President

Localytics: Brian Suthoff, VP Marketing

CrowdTwist: Irving Fain, CEO & Co-founder

TheDaily: David Brinker, SVP Business Development

ABC News: Dan Patterson, Digital Platform Manager

ff Venture Capital: David Teten, Partner

Register: http://bit.ly/r60TJv

