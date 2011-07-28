August 3 panel- How Companies Are Leveraging Real Time Data, Content, And Analytics

I hope you can join me at PluggedIn Ventures‘ August 3 roundtable, 8:30-10am, focused on “How companies are leveraging real time data, content, and analytics”.
“Social Technologies and mobile devices mean that words, images, and video now travel faster than the speed of sound, across the street and around the world. And everything from meaningless to the momentus can be captured and documented. Join us for a discussion on how new businesses are building the means to measure, filter, curate, and monetise the social and contextual streams of information that are blasting us from every direction.”
Participating companies include:
YieldBot: Jonathan Hernandez, CEO
Sociocast: Albert Azout, CEO
Socialflow: Michael Perrone, Co-founder
Samepoint: Richard Krueger, CCO
ChartBeat: Tony Haile, GM
LocalResponse: Nihal Mehta, Co-founder
Cognitive Match: Alex Kelleher, CEO
Buzzfeed, Jon Steinberg, President
Localytics: Brian Suthoff, VP Marketing
CrowdTwist: Irving Fain, CEO & Co-founder
TheDaily: David Brinker, SVP Business Development
ABC News: Dan Patterson, Digital Platform Manager
ff Venture Capital: David Teten, Partner
Register: http://bit.ly/r60TJv
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.