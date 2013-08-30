Chicago PMI Climbs To 53.0, In Line With Expectations

Chicago PMI rose to 53.0, meeting expectations.

July’s reading was 52.3.

It’s the first back-to-back gain in two years.

The report was mixed, with a drop in employment to 54.9 from 56.6 but gains in new orders. Here’s Dan Greenhaus’ take:

Yes the Chi PMI employment pulled back slightly but there was a big jump in new orders to 57.2. Chi PMi has highest correl with natl ISM.

— Dan Greenhaus (@DanBTIG) August 30, 2013

The index has been pretty volatile of late but has shown a general decline since 2011 — here’s the chart (full release below):

The Chicago Business BarometerTM increased to 53.0 in August from 52.3 in July, led

by an increase in New Orders and a second monthly gain in Order Backlogs. Order

Backlogs, though, remained in contraction after a record plunge in June.

The August data showed a second month of stabilisation in the Barometer compared

with the erratic moves seen in the second quarter. This stability came, however, at

fragile levels leaving the Barometer within striking distance of the breakeven 50 level,

and below the average seen over the past 10 years of 55.9.

Production, Employment and Supplier Deliveries all fell between July and August,

although all remained above 50. Production was down for the third consecutive month

while Employment slowed for a second month in August.

Inventories continued to contract, but at a slower pace than in July and Prices Paid

rose for a fourth consecutive month.

Little change in Supplier lead times contrasted with significant lengthening in Buying

Policies for Production Materiel and Capital Equipment in August.

Commenting on the MNI Chicago Report, Philip Uglow, Chief Economist at MNI

Indicators said, “A pick-up in New Orders helped push the Barometer slightly higher in

August, but activity still remains below trend.”

